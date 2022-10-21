Hypnotoad is the best thing about an undefeated TCU

Sonny Dykes’ first season at TCU has been a tremendous success so far. His Horned Frogs are 6-0 and have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll ahead of Saturday’s home matchup against No. 17 Kansas State. Dykes has injected new life into a program that was flatlining in the final years of the Gary Patterson era and he’s had some fun doing so.

That fun includes paying respect to HYPNOTOAD.

The TCU head coach set college football Twitter ablaze on Friday by rocking a hoodie of Hypnotoad, a recurring tv bit from Futurama. Check the comments and you’ll see an unending line of users demanding how they can purchase one of these bad boys. How’s that for marketing?

This isn’t the first time the school itself has used the character. They’ve put him on the video scoreboard to distract opposing kickers during field goal attempts in the past and it’s cool that they’re now incorporating him into merchandise. But this also opens the door for some questions to be asked about this. Was this solely idea of someone in the TCU merchandise and marketing department? Or is Dykes secretly a huge Futurama fan and had this hoodie personally commissioned for himself and himself only? Either way, a pretty neat look for the undefeated Horned Frogs.

ALL GLORY TO HYPNOTOAD