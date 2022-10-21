College Football Week 8 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 8 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2022 Record 11-13

Duke +10 vs. Miami

I think we need to accept that Mario Cristobal’s shortcomings as a coach are costing his team both wins and covers, and until he figures this out (or gets just piles of 5-star talent to commit) the Canes are going to be mediocre. Duke still has visions of a bowl game in Year 1 under Mike Elko, and that should give them plenty of incentive to snag one over a brand name.

Mississippi moneyline +105 vs. LSU

I know this is a trap, and I don’t care. Lane Kiffin is 6-4 away from The Grove ATS since arriving, including 3-0 in his last three. LSU just ain’t it yet, and some questionable injuries for the Tigers make this a nice spot. Glad it’s a 3:30 instead of 8 p.m. kickoff as well.

UCLA vs. Oregon Over 70.5

We’re gonna hope this ticks down to 70, but no matter because this is the defense-optional game of the Pac-12 season. UCLA is 26th in pace, and Oregon is 57th, and that includes some big clock bleeds with leads. No one is getting stops here, and a veteran UCLA team should be fine in a hostile Eugene.

Nick Simon: 2022 Record 6-15

Ohio State -30 (-105) vs Iowa

Yes, lay it with the Buckeyes here. Iowa possesses the top ranked defense in SP+ and the only way that it stays in this game is if it can muck things up for the OSU offense. Still, the Hawkeye offense is ghastly by even Iowa standards and won’t be in the same stratosphere as C.J. Stroud and company. Give me Ohio State to cover this large spread in the ‘Horseshoe’. It’s going to get ugly.

Kansas +9.5 (-105) vs. Baylor

Kansas is a nation-best 6-0-1 against the spread this season and it should be able to continue its success in covering even with Jalon Daniels’ status in question. Baylor is dealing with quarterback injury issues itself with Blake Shapen’s concussion and that should provide ammo for the Jayhawks to keep this one close. Take the points with KU.

UCLA-Oregon over 70.5 (-110)

Despite the cool and rainy conditions, these two teams should be able to light up the scoreboard on Saturday. This is a battle of two top 10 offenses in SP+ and fans should be in for a show in what could be a Pac-12 Championship game preview. Take the over.

Chinmay Vaidya: 2022 Record 9-14-1

Ole Miss ML vs. LSU (+105)

The Rebels have a lot more to play for in the Magnolia Bowl and should put up a ton of points in this one. LSU played well last time out against Florida but this has the makings of a letdown game ahead of the bye week for the Tigers. I’ll ride with Rebels on the road.

Oklahoma State ML vs. Texas (+190)

Any time you have a home underdog in this conference, it’s worth throwing something on. The Cowboys are fresh off a tough loss to TCU, while Texas had to fight past Iowa State in a close game. Oklahoma State won last year and has dominated this matchup in recent seasons, so I’ll take the home team to win this one.

UCLA ML vs. Oregon (+195)

That’s right, I’m going with three moneyline underdogs this week. The Bruins are the last undefeated team in the Pac-12 and have a real shot at making some CFP noise. Chip Kelly visits his old stomping grounds with what might be his best UCLA team ever. The Ducks have recovered nicely since the opener against Georgia but they’ll ultimately fall short in this one.

Teddy Ricketson: 2022 Record 12-12

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri -14 (-110)

Is Mizzou the best 2-4 team in the country? Sure, they lost to Kansas State early, but they have since lost by three to Auburn, four to Georgia and seven to Florida. I don’t think the Tigers are making an SEC run or anything, but I think they are leaps and bounds better than Vandy and should cover the two-touchdown spread.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina +3 (-105)

Here is my homer pick of the week. I’m no longer messing with OU and am back to my own team, the Gamecocks. South Carolina is coming off a big road win against a Wil Levis-less Kentucky and a bye week. The Gamecocks are at home under the lights, and head coach Shane Beamer is back to making social media videos in sunglasses. South Carolina by 90 (but really, they cover the spread).

Texas vs. Oklahoma State +6.5 (-110)

This is a big game for the Cowboys as they are coming off an overtime loss to TCU. Oklahoma State has a perfect chance to rebound in the Big 12 as they welcome the Longhorns to town. Yes, Texas has Quinn Ewers, and everyone thinks that Arch Manning should now de-commit. This is an opportunity for Spencer Sanders to put the team on his back like we have seen him do. At home, the Cowboys should cover.