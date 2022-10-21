Schefter: J.K. Dobbins to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks

The Baltimore Ravens luck with running back injuries continues to be far from optimal. Starter J.K. Dobbins will have arthroscopic knee surgery and miss 4-6 weeks, per Adam Schefter. Dobbins appears to have had complications with his knee injury and will need to have it cleaned up.

The Ravens currently have Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis at running back, but should get Gus Edwards back either in Week 7 or 8. For fantasy football, Edwards, if truly healthy, would be best suited to take over as the lead back in Dobbins’ absence. He is a must add in all leagues right now.

Drake did have a great game in Week 6, as he took over for Dobbins, so he is also in the mix and if he continues to show well, could keep Edwards from a full workload. For Week 7, Drake is likely the starter and lead back, but if Edwards is elevated to the roster, he could hurt Drake’s upside in fantasy.