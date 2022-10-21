Market Report for October 21: Josh Jacobs Leads Charge

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Market Report (Week 7)

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 7’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Josh Jacobs (+$9.55, 120%)

Christian McCaffrey (+$5.65, 51%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+$5.00, 56%)

Leonard Fournette (+$4.99, 45%)

Michael Pittman (+$4.95, 62%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Geno Smith (-$10.01, 29%)

Russell Wilson (-$5.84, 42%)

Nick Chubb (-$4.99, 20%)

Courtland Sutton (-$4.43, 44%)

Melvin Gordon III (-$3.34, 46%)

Observations: Risers

Jacobs leads the way with a 120% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards since Monday morning. Coming off of 33.3- and 37.5-DKFP performances, Jacobs should keep rolling as a 6.5-point home favorite vs. the Texans in Week 7. The Texans have given up the third-most rushing yards per game this season.

Following his trade to the 49ers, McCaffrey has seen his CORE cards increase 51%. Now free from the 1-5, P.J. Walker-led Panthers, fantasy managers are buying in on the pass-catching specialist McCaffrey. The Niners get a fantasy-friendly matchup at home vs. the Chiefs in Week 7.

Coming off of the bye, St. Brown has seen a $5 increase on the floor price of his CORE cards before a Week 7 road matchup vs. the Cowboys. With DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds not practicing this week and the still-pending debut of rookie Jameson Williams, St. Brown is poised for a heavy workload as a seven-point underdog in the second-highest total of the slate.

Fournette has seen a 45% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards preceding the soft matchup vs. the Panthers, where the Buccaneers are 13-point road favorites. With his heavy usage in this offense, Fournette has been one of the best non-Superstar running backs in the last few weeks.

Coming off of a WR4 performance in Week 6, Pittman has seen a 62% increase in his CORE cards. With an exploitable upcoming matchup in Week 7 vs. the Titans, Matt Ryan’s favorite target looks poised for another heavy workload.

Observations: Fallers

Surprisingly, Smith has seen a $10 decrease on his CORE cards ahead of Week 7. Smith’s fantasy stock had inflated following impressive stats in Weeks 3 through 5, but he has come back down following a 12.7-DKFP performance last weekend. This drop has occurred despite the Seahawks being just five-point underdogs in the highest total of the slate for Week 7.

Wilson has seen his cards take a hit, as the first-year Bronco delivered yet another poor Primetime showing on Monday night. The Broncos are favored by less than a point at home vs. the Jets in the lowest projected total of Week 7.

Despite being this season’s leading rusher, Chubb has seen his CORE cards decline ahead of a road matchup vs. the Ravens. The Browns may have to lean more on the pass in a game where they are projected as 6.5-point underdogs.

Fellow Broncos Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon join Wilson on this list with their CORE value slicing in half following the Monday night game. There doesn’t appear to be much merit in rostering Denver players outside of a one-game showdown.

*This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (10/17) at 7:00 a.m. ET to CORE floor prices from Friday (10/21) at 7:00 a.m. ET.

