Kawhi Leonard, John Wall ruled out Saturday vs. Kings due to rest

The duo will not play in the first game of LA’s back-to-back set.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to rest. Leonard was already managing his workload coming off the bench in the opener, and it seems like Wall is going to be on some time of management program as well this season.

This is the first game of a back-to-back set, so it makes sense for Leonard to sit one of these games out. We’ll likely see both Leonard and Wall on the floor Sunday when the Clippers face the Phoenix Suns, which they probably deem as more of a measuring stick than Sacramento.

Paul George and Reggie Jackson are good targets for fantasy and DFS lineups Saturday with this development. Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum are also likely to see extended minutes, and even Terance Mann could have a bigger role after playing just six minutes in the opener Thursday.

