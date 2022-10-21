Kawhi Leonard, John Wall ruled out Saturday vs. Kings due to rest

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to rest. Leonard was already managing his workload coming off the bench in the opener, and it seems like Wall is going to be on some time of management program as well this season.

LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and John Wall are listed as OUT (rest) for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. — Isabel Gonzalez (@cisabelg) October 22, 2022

This is the first game of a back-to-back set, so it makes sense for Leonard to sit one of these games out. We’ll likely see both Leonard and Wall on the floor Sunday when the Clippers face the Phoenix Suns, which they probably deem as more of a measuring stick than Sacramento.

Paul George and Reggie Jackson are good targets for fantasy and DFS lineups Saturday with this development. Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum are also likely to see extended minutes, and even Terance Mann could have a bigger role after playing just six minutes in the opener Thursday.