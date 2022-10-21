Jalen Suggs goes to locker room Friday vs. Hawks with ankle injury, won’t return

Update: Suggs will not return to Friday’s game.

The Orlando Magic saw point guard Jalen Suggs go to the locker room Friday against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury. Suggs landed awkwardly after a layup attempt and limped off the floor.

Jalen Suggs came up limping after an awkward landing on a layup attempt. He attempted his FTs and checked out of the game at the 7:42 mark of the 3rd quarter. He looks to be in a lot of pain on the bench. — Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) October 22, 2022

The Magic have had a lot of injury issues at point guard, with Markelle Fultz out to begin the season. Cole Anthony was dealing with an illness and got ruled out of the opener but was available off the bench Friday. He’s likely going to have a bigger role now that Suggs is out of the game.

Orlando will also use Paolo Banchero as the lead ball handler, so the Magic do have options with Suggs sidelined. This team is not winning anything major this year, so Suggs’ injury doesn’t impact them in a big way to start the season.

We’ll update how long Suggs is out for if he doesn’t return to this game.