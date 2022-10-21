 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jalen Suggs goes to locker room Friday vs. Hawks with ankle injury, won’t return

The Magic PG landed awkwardly and limped off the floor.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 21, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Suggs will not return to Friday’s game.

The Orlando Magic saw point guard Jalen Suggs go to the locker room Friday against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle injury. Suggs landed awkwardly after a layup attempt and limped off the floor.

The Magic have had a lot of injury issues at point guard, with Markelle Fultz out to begin the season. Cole Anthony was dealing with an illness and got ruled out of the opener but was available off the bench Friday. He’s likely going to have a bigger role now that Suggs is out of the game.

Orlando will also use Paolo Banchero as the lead ball handler, so the Magic do have options with Suggs sidelined. This team is not winning anything major this year, so Suggs’ injury doesn’t impact them in a big way to start the season.

We’ll update how long Suggs is out for if he doesn’t return to this game.

More From DraftKings Nation