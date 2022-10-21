Terry Rozier leaves arena Friday in walking boot, status for Sunday vs. Hawks unknown

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who has been one of the team’s best players in the season, left the arena Friday in a walking boot. His status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks is up in the air.

Terry Rozier left the arena wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Guessing his availability for Sunday in Atlanta is up in the air at the moment. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) October 22, 2022

Rozier has been highly inefficient early in the season but is the leading scorer for the Hornets in LaMelo Ball’s absence. The team is already down James Bouknight due to a legal issue, so Dennis Smith Jr. could be in line for a real opportunity to rebuild his image. Smith Jr. will likely be the starting point guard if Rozier cannot play in Sunday’s game.

The Hornets are 1-1 to start a pivotal season under Steve Clifford. Charlotte has been bounced from the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons, so progress would be getting out of that bracket. However, if Rozier is out, that will be a major challenge as the Hornets would be without their top two players.