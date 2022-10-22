 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the United States Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
General view of the rise leading to the first corner during practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on November 15, 2013 in Austin, United States. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

F1 arrives back in the US this weekend for the start of a three-race Western Hemisphere slate of races. The circuit is in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas for the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

The race airs on Sunday, and the day prior the starting grid will be determined through a three-stage qualifying process. Qualifying will run at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 22. It will air on ESPNEWS.

F1 qualifying is three stages and lasts a little over an hour. The first stage is 18 minutes and features all 20 drivers racing for the fastest time. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start Sunday’s race at P16-20 in the starting grid, pending any grid penalties. The second stage features the remaining 15 drivers and runs 15 minutes. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start at P11-15 in the starting grid, again pending any grid penalties. The final stage is ten minutes and the ten remaining drivers compete for the pole position and the remaining top ten positions.

Max Verstappen heads to Austin looking to equal the single-season wins mark. He has 12 to date and the record is 13. Including the US Grand Prix, he has four races remaining to try and break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record. He’s a sizable favorite to win heading into qualifying with -240 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is pushing Sergio Pérez (+1000) for second place in the final standings.

How to watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 United States Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

