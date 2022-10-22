How to watch F1 qualifying at the United States Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in the United States this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNEWS and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the US Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying lasts just over one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and placed in P16-20 in the starting grid. The second period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. The five slowest drivers in this group are eliminated to set P11-15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position. All starting spots can be adjusted based on grid penalties.

2022 points champ Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race heading into the weekend. He has -240 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+550), Lewis Hamilton (+750), Sergio Pérez (+1000), and George Russell and Carlos Sainz (both +1600).

How to watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list