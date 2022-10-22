Live updates for F1 qualifying at the United States Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas, getting underway at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The field of 20 will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position across three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 odds. Charles Leclerc follows at +550, Lewis Hamilton is +750, and Sergio Pérez is +1000.

Here is the full entry list for the US Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.