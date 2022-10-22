 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the United States Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Austin for the United States Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
Aston Martin’s Canadian driver Lance Stroll parks in the pits during the qualifying session at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2021, ahead of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas, getting underway at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The field of 20 will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position across three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 odds. Charles Leclerc follows at +550, Lewis Hamilton is +750, and Sergio Pérez is +1000.

Here is the full entry list for the US Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 United States Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

