UT Martin vs. #6 Tennessee start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers and the UT Martin Skyhawks meet up in Week 8 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on SECN.

It’s more fun in Knoxville than it has been in about two decades after the Vols’ win over Alabama last weekend. It’s so much fun that the stadium needs to find some new goalposts before kickoff rolls around this weekend after fans carried them out of the stadium and threw them into the river outside the stadium. The pairing of Josh Heupel’s dynamic offense with quarterback Hendon Hooker’s electric playmaking ability has made life fun again, with standing reservations in the checkerboards multiple times a Saturday.

The Skyhawks, who have lowkey one of the better nicknames in football, are going to struggle this weekend. They’re a good team, posting a 4-2 record this season and 3-0 in the Ohio Valley. The only issue with that is that the Ohio Valley is an FCS conference. In their lone game against an FBS opponent this season, they got throttled 30-7 to Boise State. No offense to the Broncos, but the Vols are going to post a much more difficult challenge.

Tennessee is a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 69.5. No moneyline odds are available.