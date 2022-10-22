Kansas vs. Baylor start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 8 David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

Has the shine finally worn off on Cinderella’s glass slipper? After a stellar 5-0 start to the season, Kansas has lost two in a row. Granted, those games were against perennial power Oklahoma and undefeated TCU. The Jayhawks also lost their QB, Jalon Daniels, to an injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out for. Their offense is still humming, scoring over 40 points per game and those two losses came by a combined 17 points.

The shine has definitely worn off on Baylor, though. After being highly touted early in the season, the Bears sit at 3-3 on the season and have lost two straight as well. Their offense has been solid, scoring 37 points per game and their D has been stout at times, giving up just 24 points per game. That group has given up 36 and 43 points over the last two weeks though, so they’re reeling a bit. Baylor’s QB, Blake Shapen, left last week’s loss with a head injury too so it’s unclear if he’ll be good to go by Saturday.

Baylor is a 11-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -305. That makes Kansas a +255 underdog and the point total is set at 58.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.