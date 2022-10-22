Iowa vs. #2 Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 8 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Ohio State is coming off a bye week as it gets ready for a home matchup looking to move to 7-0 in the regular season. The Buckeyes won their first three Big Ten games by an average of 33 points heading into a contest where they have a significant advantage offensively as CJ Stroud threw for 361 yards with six touchdowns in he most recent game against the Michigan State Spartans. Iowa also had the week off but is in danger of losing a third consecutive game, and it’s difficult to find reasons for why the offense will figure things out anytime soon. The Hawkeyes rank 122nd in yards per play against FBS opponents and failed to score a touchdown in their most recent loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Ohio State is a 29-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -8000 moneyline odds, making Iowa a +2000 underdog. The over/under is set at 49.5.