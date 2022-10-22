14 Syracuse vs. #5 Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #18 Syracuse Orange and #4 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Syracuse has been one of the most surprising stories of the college football season as the Orange already exceeded their season win total as they look to move to 7-0 on the season. Garrett Shrader threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries in last week’s 24-9 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

Clemson will look to go into the bye week with an 8-0 record as the Tigers fended off a late rally from the Florida State Spartans for a 34-28 win last weekend as DJ Uiagalelei threw for three touchdowns and rushed for a score.

Clemson is a 14-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -540 moneyline odds, making Syracuse a +420 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.