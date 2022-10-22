21 Cincinnati vs. SMU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #21 Cincinnati Bearcats and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 8 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Cincinnati had the week off to get ready for Saturday afternoon’s matchup looking for a sixth consecutive victory, and the Bearcats are coming off a 28-24 win home win in their last time out. Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant left that game with a concussion and could be unavailable for this contest.

SMU had an extra day to prepare than usual as it knocked off the Navy Midshipmen 40-34 last Friday night behind Tanner Mordecai, who completed 20-of-27 passes for 336 yards with three touchdowns in a game where the Mustangs led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making SMU a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.