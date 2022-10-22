UNLV vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The UNLV Rebels and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 8 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock.

UNLV got off to a strong start but was hammered in consecutive games including a 40-7 loss to the San Jose State Spartans, followed by a 42-7 defeat against the Air Force Falcons. Rebels starting quarterback Doug Brumfield missed most of the game against San Jose State and was unavailable last weekend in concussion protocol.

Notre Dame will look to get back over .500 coming off a 16-14 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal as Drew Pyne completed 13-of-27 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

Notre Dame is a 26.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -4500 moneyline odds, making UNLV a +1600 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.