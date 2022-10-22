BYU vs. Liberty start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The BYU Cougars and Liberty Flames meet up in Week 8 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

BYU will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as the Cougars were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Arkansas Razorbacks over the last couple games. Jaren Hall put up big numbers in last week’s 52-35 loss, throwing for 356 yards and three touchdowns but turned the ball over twice with an interception and fumble.

Liberty will go for its fifth consecutive victory despite playing the last two full games without its top two quarterbacks. Former Baylor Bears and Utah Utes QB Charlie Brewer missed the last six games with a broken hand, and it’s possible he could be back for this matchup.

BYU is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -265 moneyline odds, making Liberty a +225 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.