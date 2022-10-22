Boston College vs. No. 13 Wake Forest start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Boston College Eagles meet up in Week 8 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACCN.

Wake Forest had an extra week to prepare and went into the bye after a 45-10 win over the Army Black Knights as Sam Hartman completed 13-of-19 passes for 246 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 36 yards on eight attempts. The Demon Deacons’ lone loss of the season came in overtime against the Clemson Tigers.

Boston College is also coming off a bye after a 31-3 loss to Clemson as Phil Jurkovec completed 19-of-40 passes for 188 yards, dropping the Eagles to 2-4 through the halfway point of the regular season.

Wake Forest is a 20.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1400 moneyline odds, making Boston College a +850 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.