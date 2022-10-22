No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins and No. 10 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 8 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

UCLA will look to stay undefeated as it went into the bye week with a 6-0 record coming off a 42-32 win over the Utah Utes as Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 18-of-23 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for another score. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards and a TD.

Oregon is also coming off a bye week with a five-game winning streak following a season-opening blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. In the most recent win, Bo Nix completed 20-of-25 passes for 265 yards, and he rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 49-22 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

Oregon is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making UCLA a +190 underdog. The over/under is set at 70.5.