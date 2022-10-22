No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 8 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Texas has a three-game winning streak going into Saturday’s road matchup, and this will be the third straight game since Quinn Ewers returned from injury. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 172 yards with three touchdowns, and Xavier Worthy caught eight passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards.

Oklahoma State is coming off a tough way to lose the first game of a season 43-40 to the TCU Horned Frogs in double overtime with struggles in the passing game as Spencer Sanders completed 16-of-36 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and interception. On the ground, he rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Texas is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -215 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma State a +185 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.5