No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #7 Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 8 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Ole Miss is still undefeated and still has another game after Saturday’s contest before finally getting a bye week, and the Rebels went wild on the ground in last week’s 48-34 win over the Auburn Tigers. In the victory, they rushed for 448 yards on 69 attempts, and Quinshon Judkins rushed for 139 yards with two touchdowns, Zach Evans ran for 136 yards and a score and QB Jaxson Dart added 115 yards on 14 attempts.

LSU will get a week off after this contest and is coming off a 45-35 win over the Florida Gators, and the Tigers rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who ran for 109 yards and a score.

LSU is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making Ole Miss a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 64.5.