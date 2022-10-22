UT Martin vs. No. 3 Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The UT Martin Skyhawks and No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 8 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Vols are riding high off their biggest win in years as they get ready for Saturday afternoon’s matchup.

Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on a last-second field goal as the Volunteers improved to 6-0 in the second season of the Josh Heupel era. Hendon Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt six times for 207 yards with five touchdowns in the victory. UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley) scored at least 45 points in its last three games and lost 30-7 to the Boise State Broncos in its lone matchup with an FBS program.

Tennessee is a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 69.5. There are no moneyline odds available.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee

Date: October 22

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.