No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Mississippi State had its three-game winning streak ended with a 27-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend as the Bulldogs were outgained 478-225, and Will Rogers completed 25-of-37 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Alabama is coming off its first loss of the season as the Crimson Tide allowed 567 yards of offense in a 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. despite Bryce Young completing 35-of-52 passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for three touchdowns and 103 yards in the loss.

Alabama is a 21-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1650 moneyline odds, making Mississippi State a +950 underdog. The over/under is set at 61.