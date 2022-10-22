Texas A&M vs. South Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN.

Texas A&M will look to avoid its third consecutive loss, and it was so close to pulling off a huge upset prior to the bye week. The Aggies were at the 2-yard line on the final play of the game, but the pass fell incomplete for a 24-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide as Haynes King completed 25-of-46 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

South Carolina is also coming off a bye week and knocked off the Will Levis-less Kentucky Wildcats 24-14 last week. Spencer Rattler completed 14-of-19 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown and interception as the Gamecocks look for a fourth straight win.

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making South Carolina a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 44.5.