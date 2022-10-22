Minnesota vs. No. 16 Penn State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The #16 Penn State Nittany Lions and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet up in Week 8 at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Penn State will have to pick up the pieces quickly after getting dismantled by the Michigan Wolverines 41-17 on the road last weekend as the Nittany Lions get ready for their first home game since October 1st. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with an injury, and 5-star true freshman Drew Allar could be in line to make his first college start.

Minnesota could be in a similar situation as QB Tanner Morgan left last week’s 26-14 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini and was put into concussion protocol.

Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 moneyline odds, making Minnesota a +170 underdog. The over/under is set at 43.