No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 8 game

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 8 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Kansas State will look to improve to 4-0 in conference play on Saturday night and had an extra week to prepare. In the last time out, the Wildcats took down the Iowa State Cyclones 10-9, and Adrian Martinez connected with Phillip Brooks 119 yards with a touchdown on four receptions, and Malik Knowles caught five passes for 108 yards.

TCU is coming off a 43-40 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Quentin Johnston caught eight passes for 180 yards with a touchdown as the Horned Frogs look to remain undefeated.

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making Kansas State a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.