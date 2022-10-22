 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears face off Saturday, Oct. 22. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on the sideline during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 8 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. And in what might be a battle of backup quarterbacks, the home team is now a double-digit favorite.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) lost consecutive games and is nearly a double-digit underdog heading out on the road. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels missed a big chunk of the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and missed last week’s matchup to the Oklahoma Sooners 52-42 with an injury as wide receiver Lawrence Arnold and tight end Mason Fairchild both finished with more than 100 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is also looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, but the Bears could get QB Blake Shapen back after he left last week’s 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers with an injury.

Baylor is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -390 moneyline odds, making Kansas a +320 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Kansas vs. Baylor

Date: October 22
Start time: Noon ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation