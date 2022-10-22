Kansas vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 8 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. And in what might be a battle of backup quarterbacks, the home team is now a double-digit favorite.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) lost consecutive games and is nearly a double-digit underdog heading out on the road. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels missed a big chunk of the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and missed last week’s matchup to the Oklahoma Sooners 52-42 with an injury as wide receiver Lawrence Arnold and tight end Mason Fairchild both finished with more than 100 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is also looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, but the Bears could get QB Blake Shapen back after he left last week’s 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers with an injury.

Baylor is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -390 moneyline odds, making Kansas a +320 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Kansas vs. Baylor

Date: October 22

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.