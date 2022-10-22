Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 8 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX. You won’t find many bigger gaps in terms of offensive production in a matchup between two Power 5 programs.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) continues to be a total mess offensively, and the Hawkeyes have just four offensive touchdowns in their first four games against Power 5 opponents. Iowa went into last week’s bye coming off a 9-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini as tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes for 101 yards.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored at least 45 points in five consecutive games and is also coming off a bye, which came after a 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans as CJ Stroud threw for 361 yards with six touchdowns.

Ohio State is a 29.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -8000 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +2000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

Iowa vs. Ohio State

Date: October 22

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.