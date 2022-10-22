No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Clemson: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 14 Syracuse Orangemen and No. 5 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. Three of the last five meetings between these two programs have been decided by four points or less heading into a top-15 matchup.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) has been one of the surprise teams in all of college football, and the Orange already exceeded its season win total. They’re coming off a 24-9 win over the NC State Wolfpack as Garrett Shrader and Oronde Gadsden II connected eight times for 141 yards with two touchdowns.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will look to go into the bye week unbeaten, and the Tigers knocked off the Florida State Seminoles on the road last weekend. They led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter as DJ Uiagalelei threw three touchdown passes.

Clemson is a 14-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -540 moneyline odds, making Syracuse a +420 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.

Syracuse vs. Clemson

Date: October 22

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.