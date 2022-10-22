21 Cincinnati vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The #21 Cincinnati Bearcats and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 8 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bearcats have the advantage of getting an extra week to prepare as they look to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) won five games in a row and went into the bye coming off a 28-24 win over the USF Bulls as Charles McClelland rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. However, starting quarterback Ben Bryant suffered a concussion and if he can’t go, Evan Prater will take his place.

SMU (3-3, 1-1 AAC) snapped a three-game losing streak in last week’s 40-34 home win over the Navy Midshipmen as Tanner Mordecai threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making SMU a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.

Cincinnati vs. SMU

Date: October 22

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.