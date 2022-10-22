UNLV vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in this week at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock. The Irish are coming off another loss as they get the second half of Marcus Freeman’s first season at head coach.

Notre Dame (3-3) trailed was shut out through the first 2.5 quarters of last week’s 16-14 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal as the Irish look to get back over .500. Drew Pyne completed just 13-of-27 passes for 151 yards and a score with a lost fumble.

UNLV (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) lost its last two games by a combined score of 82-14. The Rebels have been without quarterback Doug Brumfield due to the concussion protocol, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be available for this matchup.

Notre Dame is a 26.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4500 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +1600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

UNLV vs. Notre Dame

Date: October 22

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with Peacock or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.