Marshall vs. James Madison: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Marshall Thundering Herd and James Madison Dukes meet up in Week 8 at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Dukes are coming off their first loss of the season and dropped out of the top 25 as they return home on Saturday.

Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) had a few extra days to prepare as the Thundering Herd played on Wednesday last week but lost 23-13 to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns as Khalan Laborn rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

James Madison (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) won the first five games since it transitioned to FBS competition but fell short last weekend in a 45-38 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles, as Kyle Vantrease completed 38-of-64 passes for 578 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

James Madison is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Marshall a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.

Marshall vs. James Madison

Date: October 22

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.