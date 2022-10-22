No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins and No. 10 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 8 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. These are the only two unbeaten teams in Pac-12 play and the lone matchup between top-10 teams this weekend.

UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is coming off a bye week and went into it with a 42-32 home victory over the Utah Utes as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 299 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, and he also had a rushing score.

Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) scored more than 40 points in every game since the season-opening blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ducks are coming off a 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

Oregon is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes UCLA a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.5.

UCLA vs. USC

Date: October 22

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.