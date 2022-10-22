No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 8 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ABC. The Longhorns will look for a fourth consecutive victory, but this will be their first true road game since losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last month.

Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) is coming off a 24-21 home win over the Iowa State Cyclones as Quinn Ewers completed 17-of-26 passes for 172 yards with three touchdowns, and Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards on 28 carries.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off a double-overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs 43-40 for its first loss of the season as Spencer Sanders completed 16-of-36 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown an interception and played a big role on the ground, rushing for 68 yards and two TDs.

Texas is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -215 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +285 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, October 22

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.