No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 8 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Rebels are one of three SEC teams still undefeated, and they’ll look to keep that going as slight underdogs on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) did a ton of damage on the ground in last week’s 48-34 win over the Auburn Tigers, rushing for 448 yards and three touchdowns. Three players went over 100 yards rushing including running back Quinshon Judkins (139 yards, 2 TDs), running back Zach Evans (136 yards, TD) and quarterback Jaxson Dart (115 yards).

LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) put together a fantastic offensive performance with 528 yards in last week’s 45-35 win over the Florida Gators, as Jayden Daniels completed 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Date: October 22

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.