Hawai’i vs. Colorado State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Colorado State Rams meet up in Week 8 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV in Hawai’i. It’s been a struggle for both programs as they look to build a strong second half of Year 1 with new head coaches.

Hawai’i (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West) picked up a 31-16 home win over the Nevada Wolf Pack for its first win over an FBS team this season as Dedrick Parson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts.

Colorado State (1-5, 1-1 Mountain West) won its only game against Nevada as well, but the Rams are coming off a 17-13 loss to the Utah State Aggies last week as Giles Pooler completed 11-of-32 passes for 144 yards with an interception in his first college start. Starting quarterback Clay Millen could be back this weekend.

Colorado State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -215 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

Hawai’i vs. Colorado State

Date: October 22

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV in Hawaii

Live stream: Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play (Continental U.S.)

If you’re in Hawaii, the game will be available on Spectrum PPV, where you can purchase a season package (8 games) for $399.99 or $69.99 for an individual game.

If you’re in the Continental United States, you can live stream this game on for free using the Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play. Unfortunately, they don’t broadcast the game on their website to watch via computer, so you’ll have to use your mobile device or tablet to check out the action.