No. 24 Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Crimson Tide will look to get back on track coming off a loss as they get ready for next week’s bye.

Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) had a three-game winning streak ended last week with a 27-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats as Will Rogers completed 25-of-37 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and interception, and the Bulldogs rushed for just 22 yards on 10 attempts.

Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) allowed a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of a 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers for its first defeat of the season as Bryce Young completed 35-of-52 passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns.

Alabama is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1650 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Date: October 22

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.