Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 8 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Aggies will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as both teams had an extra week to prepare for this matchup.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) has fallen short of expectations as a team through the first half of the season as it looks to bounce back in its final six regular season matchups. The last time the Aggies took the field, they came up short in a 24-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that came down to the final play.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) won three games in a row since getting crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Gamecocks are coming off a 24-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats heading into the bye.

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Date: October 22

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.