No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 8 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The final two unbeaten teams in Big 12 play will take the field on Saturday night, and the winner has the inside track at reaching the conference title game in December.

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) went into the bye week coming off a 10-9 road victory over the Iowa State Cyclones as Adrian Martinez rushed for 246 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for 77 yards on 19 attempts.

TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) has the disadvantage of not getting an extra week to prepare, and last week’s matchup went into double overtime for a 43-40 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys as Max Duggan threw for 386 yards with two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score and 57 yards.

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Kansas State vs. TCU

Date: October 22

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.