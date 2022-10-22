Duke vs. Miami: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3. The Hurricanes got back on track with a win last week and will look to keep it rolling as they return home for Saturday afternoon.

Duke (4-3, 1-2 ACC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss and is coming off a defeat against the North Carolina Tar Heels, which scored a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Miami (3-3, 1-1 ACC) went on the road and knocked off the Virginia Tech Hokies 20-14 and entered the fourth quarter with a 20-0 lead, led by Tyler Van Dyke, who completed 29-of-46 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.

Miami is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -365 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.

Duke vs. Miami

Date: October 22

Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.