How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 13

Matchday 13 in the English Premier League brings about plenty of drama, especially after a midweek Matchday 12 slate. With Champions League play happening in the coming week, we could see some interesting lineups as teams rest certain players for this weekend.
EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.
The headliner of the weekend will be Chelsea and Manchester United. There’s plenty of noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction at Old Trafford, while Chelsea are still working out some stuff with manager Graham Potter. There’s also a solid match to close out the weekend with Tottenham taking on a much-improved Newcastle squad.
Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 13 ahead of this weekend.
EPL Matchday 13 schedule
Saturday, October 22
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool - 7 a.m. ET - USA
Everton vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET - USA
Manchester City vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock
Chelsea vs. Manchester United - 12:30 p.m. ET - NBC
Sunday, October 23
Aston Villa vs. Brentford - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock
Leeds United vs. Fulham - 9 a.m. ET - CNBC
Southampton vs. Arsenal - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock
Wolves vs. Leicester City - 9 a.m. ET - Telemundo, USA
Tottenham vs. Newcastle - 11:30 a.m. ET - Telemundo, USA
Monday, October 24
West Ham United vs. Bournemouth - USA