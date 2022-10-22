How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 13

Matchday 13 in the English Premier League brings about plenty of drama, especially after a midweek Matchday 12 slate. With Champions League play happening in the coming week, we could see some interesting lineups as teams rest certain players for this weekend.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The headliner of the weekend will be Chelsea and Manchester United. There’s plenty of noise surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction at Old Trafford, while Chelsea are still working out some stuff with manager Graham Potter. There’s also a solid match to close out the weekend with Tottenham taking on a much-improved Newcastle squad.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 13 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 13 schedule

Saturday, October 22

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool - 7 a.m. ET - USA

Everton vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET - USA

Manchester City vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Chelsea vs. Manchester United - 12:30 p.m. ET - NBC

Sunday, October 23

Aston Villa vs. Brentford - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock

Leeds United vs. Fulham - 9 a.m. ET - CNBC

Southampton vs. Arsenal - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock

Wolves vs. Leicester City - 9 a.m. ET - Telemundo, USA

Tottenham vs. Newcastle - 11:30 a.m. ET - Telemundo, USA

Monday, October 24

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth - USA