Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

It’s a clash of Premier League heavyweights Saturday when Chelsea meet Manchester United in Matchday 13. Chelsea had a 0-0 draw in midweek league action, while Man United got a 2-0 win over Tottenham that came with some controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s what you need to know for this contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea v. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCsports.com, Peacock, NBC Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: +115

Draw: +250

Manchester United: +245

Moneyline pick: Chelsea +115

There’s too much drama surrounding Man United to pick them in this match, especially at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are coming off a poor offensive showing in midweek action and will want to get things right before heading into Champions League play next week. This is Graham Potter’s first real test as a manager and he’ll have his guys ready to go. Take the home team to snag all three points in this match.

