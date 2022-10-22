Who won NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 race last year?

NASCAR is back in Florida this week for its events. The Cup Series will run the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, October 23. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the race, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the second of three races in the Round of 8 in the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

The reigning winner of the Dixie Vodka 400 is William Byron who won in 3:12:45. The 2021 race was held in late February which was the earliest running of the race in its existence. The 2020 race was originally scheduled for March but was pushed back due to COVID-19. Denny Hamlin won the eventual race in 3:08:06. The last November race was held in 2019, and Kyle Busch won in 2:48:47.

Tyler Reddick has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. Hamlin (+800), Ryan Blaney (+900), Kyle Larson (+1000) and Joey Logano (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds of winning the race. Byron has +1200 odds to win this race in back-to-back years.