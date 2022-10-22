Full list of tee times for final round of the CJ CUP on Sunday

We’re entering the fourth day of the 2022 CJ CUP tournament, and Rory McIlroy has climbed into a narrow lead at -13, with the trio of K.H. Lee, Jon Rahm, and Kurt Kitayama right behind him at -12.

There was no cut line at the CJ Cup due to a limited field, so everyone has a shot at taking home the win over the weekend. McIlroy was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the event, and is now +130 to take home the trophy. He’s followed by Rahm at +260, with Kitayama the third choice at +850.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning with tee times starting at 7:35 a.m. ET. McIlroy, Kitayama, and Lee tee off at 12:40 p.m. Rahm will start his day at 12:28 p.m. ET, joined by Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore.

Golf Channel will have TV broadcast coverage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday.