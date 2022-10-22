Full list of tee times for final round of the CJ CUP on Sunday

We’re entering the fourth day of the 2022 CJ CUP tournament, and Rory McIlroy has climbed into a narrow lead at -13, with the trio of K.H. Lee, Jon Rahm, and Kurt Kitayama right behind him at -12.
There was no cut line at the CJ Cup due to a limited field, so everyone has a shot at taking home the win over the weekend. McIlroy was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the event, and is now +130 to take home the trophy. He’s followed by Rahm at +260, with Kitayama the third choice at +850.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning with tee times starting at 7:35 a.m. ET. McIlroy, Kitayama, and Lee tee off at 12:40 p.m. Rahm will start his day at 12:28 p.m. ET, joined by Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore.
Golf Channel will have TV broadcast coverage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday.
2022 CJ Cup Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:35 AM
|Yoseop Seo
|Yeongsu Kim
|Sanghun Shin
|7:46 AM
|Chanmin Jung
|Sahith Theegala
|Kevin Kisner
|7:57 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Davis Riley
|Chez Reavie
|8:08 AM
|Yongjun Bae
|S.H. Kim
|Webb Simpson
|8:19 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|J.T. Poston
|John Huh
|8:30 AM
|Ryan Palmer
|Lucas Glover
|Jordan Spieth
|8:41 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Sepp Straka
|Trey Mullinax
|8:52 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Scottie Scheffler
|9:03 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Sanghyun Park
|Taylor Montgomery
|9:14 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Justin Thomas
|Luke List
|9:30 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Troy Merritt
|Byeong Hun An
|9:42 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Alex Smalley
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:54 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Andrew Putnam
|Harris English
|10:06 AM
|Seamus Power
|Russell Henley
|Denny McCarthy
|10:18 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Matt Kuchar
|Danny Willett
|10:30 AM
|Justin Suh
|J.J. Spaun
|Alex Noren
|10:47 AM
|Cameron Young
|Bio Kim
|Max Homa
|10:59 AM
|Brian Harman
|Wyndham Clark
|Billy Horschel
|11:11 AM
|Jason Day
|Brendan Steele
|Corey Conners
|11:23 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Mito Pereira
|11:35 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Keegan Bradley
|11:52 AM
|Cam Davis
|Sam Burns
|Viktor Hovland
|12:04 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Tom Hoge
|Lee Hodges
|12:16 PM
|Tom Kim
|Brendon Todd
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:28 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Taylor Moore
|Aaron Wise
|12:40 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|K.H. Lee
|Kurt Kitayama