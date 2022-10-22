 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for final round of the CJ CUP on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 CJ CUP tees off at 7:35 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, SC. We have a full list of tee times.

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club on October 22, 2022 in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We’re entering the fourth day of the 2022 CJ CUP tournament, and Rory McIlroy has climbed into a narrow lead at -13, with the trio of K.H. Lee, Jon Rahm, and Kurt Kitayama right behind him at -12.

There was no cut line at the CJ Cup due to a limited field, so everyone has a shot at taking home the win over the weekend. McIlroy was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the event, and is now +130 to take home the trophy. He’s followed by Rahm at +260, with Kitayama the third choice at +850.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning with tee times starting at 7:35 a.m. ET. McIlroy, Kitayama, and Lee tee off at 12:40 p.m. Rahm will start his day at 12:28 p.m. ET, joined by Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore.

Golf Channel will have TV broadcast coverage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 CJ Cup on Sunday.

2022 CJ Cup Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:35 AM Yoseop Seo Yeongsu Kim Sanghun Shin
7:46 AM Chanmin Jung Sahith Theegala Kevin Kisner
7:57 AM Gary Woodland Davis Riley Chez Reavie
8:08 AM Yongjun Bae S.H. Kim Webb Simpson
8:19 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout J.T. Poston John Huh
8:30 AM Ryan Palmer Lucas Glover Jordan Spieth
8:41 AM Si Woo Kim Sepp Straka Trey Mullinax
8:52 AM Rickie Fowler Sebastián Muñoz Scottie Scheffler
9:03 AM Scott Stallings Sanghyun Park Taylor Montgomery
9:14 AM Hideki Matsuyama Justin Thomas Luke List
9:30 AM Adam Hadwin Troy Merritt Byeong Hun An
9:42 AM Keith Mitchell Alex Smalley Emiliano Grillo
9:54 AM Sungjae Im Andrew Putnam Harris English
10:06 AM Seamus Power Russell Henley Denny McCarthy
10:18 AM Chris Kirk Matt Kuchar Danny Willett
10:30 AM Justin Suh J.J. Spaun Alex Noren
10:47 AM Cameron Young Bio Kim Max Homa
10:59 AM Brian Harman Wyndham Clark Billy Horschel
11:11 AM Jason Day Brendan Steele Corey Conners
11:23 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Collin Morikawa Mito Pereira
11:35 AM Shane Lowry Tyrrell Hatton Keegan Bradley
11:52 AM Cam Davis Sam Burns Viktor Hovland
12:04 PM Maverick McNealy Tom Hoge Lee Hodges
12:16 PM Tom Kim Brendon Todd Tommy Fleetwood
12:28 PM Jon Rahm Taylor Moore Aaron Wise
12:40 PM Rory McIlroy K.H. Lee Kurt Kitayama

