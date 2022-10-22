 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Dixie Vodka 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Miami-Homestead Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead, Florida for the Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23rd. The race will go green at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Qualifying for the big race will take place Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET. following the practice that will get started at 10:05 a.m. ET.

The day will start with 15-minute practice sessions separated into two groups. For the first round of qualifying, Group A will go with a single-car format and go one lap around the track, and Group B will do the same afterward. The top five from both groups will advance to the final round of qualifying.

The qualifying final round will also feature a single-car format with one lap.

Tyler Reddick is the betting favorite for the Dixie Vodka 400 with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and last week’s winner Joey Logano is tied for the fifth best odds at +1000 to take his second race in a row.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Starting Grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Noah Gragson 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation