NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Dixie Vodka 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead, Florida for the Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23rd. The race will go green at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.
Qualifying for the big race will take place Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET. following the practice that will get started at 10:05 a.m. ET.
The day will start with 15-minute practice sessions separated into two groups. For the first round of qualifying, Group A will go with a single-car format and go one lap around the track, and Group B will do the same afterward. The top five from both groups will advance to the final round of qualifying.
The qualifying final round will also feature a single-car format with one lap.
Tyler Reddick is the betting favorite for the Dixie Vodka 400 with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and last week’s winner Joey Logano is tied for the fifth best odds at +1000 to take his second race in a row.
Homestead-Miami Speedway Starting Grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Bubba Wallace
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Noah Gragson
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Landon Cassill
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99