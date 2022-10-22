NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Dixie Vodka 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead, Florida for the Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23rd. The race will go green at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.

Qualifying for the big race will take place Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET. following the practice that will get started at 10:05 a.m. ET.

The day will start with 15-minute practice sessions separated into two groups. For the first round of qualifying, Group A will go with a single-car format and go one lap around the track, and Group B will do the same afterward. The top five from both groups will advance to the final round of qualifying.

The qualifying final round will also feature a single-car format with one lap.

Tyler Reddick is the betting favorite for the Dixie Vodka 400 with +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and last week’s winner Joey Logano is tied for the fifth best odds at +1000 to take his second race in a row.