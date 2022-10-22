NASCAR qualifying for Dixie Vodka 400 via live stream

NASCAR is in Florida for its events this weekend. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, October 23. The day prior, we will have qualifying at 10:50 a.m. ET, and you can watch it on the NBC Sports App.

This track will utilize the one-lap qualifying format on Saturday. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will have a 15-minute practice period. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. This process will be repeated in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup for Sunday. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the pole position for the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, don’t worry, it isn’t televised! You can live stream it at NBC Sports. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dixie Vodka 400

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 10:50 a.m.

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBCsports.com/live

