NASCAR qualifying for Dixie Vodka 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Miami-Homestead Speedway via live stream.

NASCAR is in Florida for its events this weekend. The Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida will host the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, October 23. The day prior, we will have qualifying at 10:50 a.m. ET, and you can watch it on the NBC Sports App.

This track will utilize the one-lap qualifying format on Saturday. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will have a 15-minute practice period. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. This process will be repeated in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup for Sunday. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the pole position for the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, don’t worry, it isn’t televised! You can live stream it at NBC Sports. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dixie Vodka 400

Date: Saturday, October 22
Time: 10:50 a.m.
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBCsports.com/live

Entry list

2022 Dixie Vodka 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Noah Gragson 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

