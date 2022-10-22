NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Dixie Vodka 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Homestead, Florida for its race this weekend. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, October 23. On Saturday, we will see the practice and qualifying sessions take place. Practice will be at 10:05 a.m. ET with qualifying following at 10:50 a.m. ET and both will be able to be live streamed on the NBC Sports App.

This track will utilize the one-lap qualifying format on Saturday. The drivers will be separated into two groups, and each group will have a 15-minute practice period. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. This process will be repeated in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the starting lineup for Sunday. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the pole position for the race.

Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick have the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. They are followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Christopher Bell (+900) and Denny Hamlin (+900).

Reddick has (+700) odds to win the race on Sunday. Hamlin (+800), Ryan Blaney (+900), Larson (+900), and Logano (+1000) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.