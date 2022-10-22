How to watch Contender Boats 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Florida this weekend for the 2022 Contender Boats 300. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 22. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USA Network.

The race is 167 laps around the 300-mile circuit. This race will be the second in the Round of 8 for the 2022 Xfinity Series. Josh Berry picked up a win last week after A.J. Allmendinger had won the two before that. Myatt Snider picked up the win last year after the race was held in February due to scheduling changes from COVID-19. Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe each picked up a win at this track in 2020 as COVID-19 shifted the schedule that saw two races being held at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. Ty Gibbs (+300), Trevor Bayne (+650), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Berry (+800) follow with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Snider is a long shot at winning this race in back-to-back years with +25000 odds.

How to watch the Contender Boats 300

Date: Saturday

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Live streaming the 2022 Contender Boats 300 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.