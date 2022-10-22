Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford: Status for game vs. Minnesota in Week 8

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford exited the No. 16 Nittany Lions’ tough loss against Michigan on Saturday in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his right shoulder. Head coach James Franklin refused to disclose details following the game, simply saying, “Sean got hurt.”

Freshman quarterback Drew Allar entered the game and went 5-for-10 for just 37 yards. Clifford didn’t fare much better in the first three quarters, going 7-for-19 and throwing zero touchdowns in the 41-17 loss at the Big House.

Penn State head coach James Franklin said on Tuesday that he didn’t have an answer regarding Clifford’s availability against Minnesota this Saturday, but threw his support behind his starter in response to fans calling for the freshman Allar to get more snaps.

Is Sean Clifford available this week?



James Franklin: "As you guys know unless it's a season-ending injury I typically don't announce that."



Franklin said "nothing has changed with the plan or the model at this stage." — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 18, 2022

Penn State is 5-1 after the loss to Michigan. Clifford has completed 59% of his passes this season for 1,150 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite in their annual White Out game, with the total set at 43.

We’ll add updates here as we know more about the status of Clifford ahead of today’s game.