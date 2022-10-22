Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

La Liga action continues Saturday with Matchday 11 as Real Madrid face Sevilla. Los Blancos are coming into this match after a dominant 3-0 win over Elche in midweek league action, while Sevilla battled to a 1-1 draw with Valencia. Here’s everything you need to know for this match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Sevilla

Date: Saturday, October 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -320

Draw: +475

Sevilla: +750

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -320

Even if Real Madrid opt to rest some key players ahead of Champions League action next week, they are more than capable of dominating Sevilla. Los Blancos are -115 if you take them at -1.5 goals, which offers a higher payout if you don’t want the moneyline play. Sevilla, usually a consistent Champions League qualifier from La Liga, find themselves in 12th place in the current table. They average one goal per game, which is not enough to down a side like Real Madrid. Take the league leaders to bag three more points Saturday.

